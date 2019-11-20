US Believes N. Korea Can Choose to Denuclearize Despite No Evidence at Present - Biegiun

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The US government has not seen concrete evidence that North Korea wants to denuclearize, but it believes Pyongyang can choose to go that route, US Deputy Secretary of State nominee Stephen Biegun said during his confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

"While we have not seen concrete evidence that North Korea has made the choice to denuclearize, we still believe that Pyongyang can make this choice, and if confirmed, I will continue to press US efforts to make progress on the commitments President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un made at their Singapore summit."

Biegun noted in the hearing that the United States works closely on this issue with Russia, China, South Korea, Japan, Australia as well as with the NATO allies.

Since 2018, the United States and North Korea have held two summits during which they agreed normalize relations and pursue a policy of denuclearization of the Korean peninsula in exchange for freezing US-South Korea military exercises and potentially lifting sanctions.

However, the dialogue has since come to a halt as the United States demanded more decisive steps from North Korea in pursuing denuclearization.

North Korea has blamed the United States for not properly reciprocating previous goodwill gestures by its leader Kim Jong Un.