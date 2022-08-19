UrduPoint.com

US Believes New START Treaty Even More Valuable Today Than Before - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2022 | 12:33 AM

US Believes New START Treaty Even More Valuable Today Than Before - State Dept.

The United States sees value in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and it is even more important now than it has been in the past, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) The United States sees value in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and it is even more important now than it has been in the past, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Thursday.

"We see the value of New START, it is as valuable to us today and some ways even more so than it has been in the course of its existence," Price said during a press briefing. "We want to see the important parameters of New START continue to be implemented."

Related Topics

Price United States

Recent Stories

US Says Prepared to Begin Negotiating New Arms Con ..

US Says Prepared to Begin Negotiating New Arms Control Framework If Russia Willi ..

2 minutes ago
 England v South Africa 1st Test scoreboard

England v South Africa 1st Test scoreboard

2 minutes ago
 Lawyers meet with Shahbaz Gill in hospital

Lawyers meet with Shahbaz Gill in hospital

2 minutes ago
 German Health Institute Recommends 2nd COVID-19 Bo ..

German Health Institute Recommends 2nd COVID-19 Booster for Over-60s

31 minutes ago
 Death toll in Austria storms rises to 5: news agen ..

Death toll in Austria storms rises to 5: news agency

1 hour ago
 Country, media freed from 'foreign agent' Imran Kh ..

Country, media freed from 'foreign agent' Imran Khan's clutches: Marriyum Aurang ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.