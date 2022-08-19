US Believes New START Treaty Even More Valuable Today Than Before - State Dept.

The United States sees value in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and it is even more important now than it has been in the past, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) The United States sees value in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and it is even more important now than it has been in the past, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Thursday.

"We see the value of New START, it is as valuable to us today and some ways even more so than it has been in the course of its existence," Price said during a press briefing. "We want to see the important parameters of New START continue to be implemented."