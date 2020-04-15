UrduPoint.com
US Believes North Korea Also Challenged By Coronavirus - Top General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 01:10 AM

US Believes North Korea Also Challenged by Coronavirus - Top General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The United States believes that North Korea is challenged by the coronavirus, though information on the situation in the country remains scarce, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley told reporters on Tuesday.

"We don't have as good insight in North Korea as we would in other countries, but we are convinced that they challenged as well," Milley said at a Pentagon briefing.

North Korean leaders do not acknowledge any coronavirus cases within the country's borders, but, according to media reports, they are calling for stronger measures against the disease.

