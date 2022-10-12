UrduPoint.com

US Believes Possible To Coexist Peacefully With China - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2022 | 09:35 PM

The United States believes it is possible to coexist peacefully with China and jointly contribute to human progress, the White House said on Wednesday

"It is possible for the United States and the PRC (People's Republic of China) to coexist peacefully, and share in and contribute to human progress together," the White House said in its new National Security Strategy.

China plays central role in the global economy and has a significant impact on shared challenges, particularly climate change and global public health, the new National Security Strategy read.

