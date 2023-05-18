US Believes Russia Complies With Limitations Under New START Treaty - State Dept.

The United States believes that Russia is in compliance with limitations under the New START Treaty, and expects it to continue, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Thursday

"That is correct," Patel told reporters when asked if the US believes that Russia is in compliance with the limitations.

He also pointed out the expectation that Moscow would continue observing them.

"We think the world is better off when both of our countries are in compliance with the New START," Patel said.