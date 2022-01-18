US believes Russia could attack Ukraine 'at any point:' W.House

The White House said Tuesday that Russia is poised for a potential attack on Ukraine that could come at "any point" and warned that the US response would include all options

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The White House said Tuesday that Russia is poised for a potential attack on Ukraine that could come at "any point" and warned that the US response would include all options.

"No option is off the table," Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, warning of an "extremely dangerous situation.""We're now at a stage where Russia could at any point launch an attack on Ukraine," Psaki said.