US Believes Russia Mutiny Situation 'Dynamic,' Spoke With Russian Officials - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) The United States believes that the situation in Russia regarding an attempted mutiny by Wagner Group private military company leader Yevgeny Prigozhin remains dynamic, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday.

"In our assessment, it remains a dynamic situation," Miller said during a press briefing. "It's unclear what the ultimate implications of what happened will be."

The US government engaged in communications with the Russian government on the matter over the weekend, including through US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy and "other levels" in Washington, Miller said.

On Friday night, the Wagner Group seized an army headquarters in Russia's southern city of Rostov-on-Don, with Prigozhin threatening to march on Moscow.

Prior to that, Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Ministry of attacking the military group's camps. The Russian Defense Ministry rejected the accusation, while the Russian Federal Security Service opened a criminal case against Prigozhin for organizing armed mutiny.

On Saturday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that he had been involved in negotiations with Prigozhin, in coordination with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and they had reached an agreement to de-escalate the situation. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the charges against Prigozhin would be dropped and he would leave for Belarus.