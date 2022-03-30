US Believes Russia Repositioning in Ukraine, Not Carrying Out Real Withdrawal - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The United States believes Russian forces are repositioning to other areas in Ukraine and not conducting a real withdrawal, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"We believe that this is a repositioning, not a real withdrawal, and that we all should be prepared to watch for a major offensive against other areas of Ukraine," Kirby said during a press briefing.