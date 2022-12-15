US Believes Russia Sanctions Will Not Produce Price Spikes of Key Commodities- State Dept.

The United States believes that the sanctions it has imposed on Russia will not result in price spikes or the restriction of key commodity supplies, Office of Sanctions Coordination head James O'Brien said on Thursday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The United States believes that the sanctions it has imposed on Russia will not result in price spikes or the restriction of key commodity supplies, Office of Sanctions Coordination head James O'Brien said on Thursday.

"We're very comfortable that it will not produce a spike in prices or restriction and supplies on any of the key commodities that companies provide," O'Brien said during a press conference.