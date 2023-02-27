UrduPoint.com

US Believes Russia Suspending Participation In New START Treaty 'Fixable' - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2023 | 09:47 PM

US Believes Russia Suspending Participation in New START Treaty 'Fixable' - State Dept.

The United States considers that Russia's decision to suspend participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) is "fixable" should Moscow decide to return to the transparency and risk reduction benefits of the accord, US Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance Mallory Stewart said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) The United States considers that Russia's decision to suspend participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) is "fixable" should Moscow decide to return to the transparency and risk reduction benefits of the accord, US Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance Mallory Stewart said on Monday.

"Russia's noncompliance with inspection and BCC (the Bilateral Consultative Commission) provisions is problematic. And (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin's suspension of the treaty is not in anyone's interest.

But the good news is that these are readily fixable problems should Moscow choose to return to the benefits of transparency, stability, and nuclear risk reduction," Stewart said during a discussion at the Brookings Institution.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in his address to the Federal Assembly that Russia was suspending participation in the New START treaty. Putin also accused the United States of developing new types of nuclear weapons and considering conducting new nuclear weapon tests.

Related Topics

Assembly Moscow Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin Brookings United States Weapon

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Abu Dhabi University del ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Abu Dhabi University delegation

3 minutes ago
 Emirati medical delegation meets with Syrian Healt ..

Emirati medical delegation meets with Syrian Health Minister

3 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organis ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organises 9th National Dialogue for C ..

18 minutes ago
 Street criminal arrested after encounter, accompli ..

Street criminal arrested after encounter, accomplices escape

5 minutes ago
 Hungary Supports China's Plan for Settlement in Uk ..

Hungary Supports China's Plan for Settlement in Ukraine - Orban

5 minutes ago
 Canada Sanctions 12 Senior Officials From IRGC, Ir ..

Canada Sanctions 12 Senior Officials From IRGC, Iranian Law Enforcement Forces

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.