US Believes Russia Suspending Participation in New START Treaty 'Fixable' - State Dept.

The United States considers that Russia's decision to suspend participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) is "fixable" should Moscow decide to return to the transparency and risk reduction benefits of the accord, US Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance Mallory Stewart said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) The United States considers that Russia's decision to suspend participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) is "fixable" should Moscow decide to return to the transparency and risk reduction benefits of the accord, US Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance Mallory Stewart said on Monday.

"Russia's noncompliance with inspection and BCC (the Bilateral Consultative Commission) provisions is problematic. And (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin's suspension of the treaty is not in anyone's interest.

But the good news is that these are readily fixable problems should Moscow choose to return to the benefits of transparency, stability, and nuclear risk reduction," Stewart said during a discussion at the Brookings Institution.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in his address to the Federal Assembly that Russia was suspending participation in the New START treaty. Putin also accused the United States of developing new types of nuclear weapons and considering conducting new nuclear weapon tests.