US Believes Russia Used SS-21 Missile in Strike on Kramatorsk - Senior Defense Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States believes Russia used SS-21 missile in strike on the train station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict there, a senior US Defense Department official said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The United States believes Russia used SS-21 missile in strike on the train station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict there, a senior US Defense Department official said on Friday.

"It's our full expectation that this was a Russian strike. We believe they used the short-range ballistic missile SS-21," the official said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Friday, Russian officials said that the Ukrainian forces fired a Tochka-U tactical missile at the Kramatorsk train station from the Dobropilya settlement located 45 kilometers (28 miles) away from their target.

Donetsk region Governor Pavel Kirilenko said that 39 people were killed in the missile attack during the evacuation of civilians from Kramatorsk, which is under control of Ukrainian troops.

The Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) territorial defense headquarters said that in addition to the more than 30 people killed in the attack, 100 people were wounded. It also said the Tochka-U tactical missile system is not operational in the DPR, the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) or in Russia, but is actively used by the Ukrainian troops.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the DPR and LNR requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. In response, the United States and its allies imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia that include airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.