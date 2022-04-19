UrduPoint.com

US Believes Security Agreement With China Could Destabilize Solomon Islands - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2022 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) A potential security agreement between China and the Solomon Islands could lead to destabilization of the country and open the door for the deployment of Chinese forces there, US State Department spokesman Ned price said on Monday.

"We understand that the Solomon Islands and the PRC are discussing a broad security-related agreement building on recently signed police cooperation. Despite the Solomon Islands' government's comments, the broad nature of the security agreement leaves open the door for the deployment of PRC military forces to the Solomon Islands. We believe that signing such an agreement could increase destabilization within the Solomon Islands and will set a concerning precedent for the wider Pacific Island region," Price told a briefing, when asked about the potential deal.

Australia and New Zealand have had long-standing law enforcement and security ties with the Solomon Islands, Price noted.

The US has communicated with partners in the region on the matter, including Australia and New Zealand, which have expressed concerns about how the agreement would impact the regional security paradigm, Price said.

US Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell and Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink will lead a delegation this week to Fiji, Papua New Guinea, and the Solomon Islands to develop US partnerships in the region, National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said on Monday.

