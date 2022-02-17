US Believes 'Still Time and Space for Diplomacy' to Resolve Ukraine Crisis - Austin

The United States believes there is still time and space for diplomacy to resolve the Ukraine crisis, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The United States believes there is still time and space for diplomacy to resolve the Ukraine crisis, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Thursday.

"Of course, one thing that Mr Putin says he wants to do is to engage in more dialogue, and as we have said all along, we would welcome that.

We believe there is still time and space for diplomacy to work, and we are in lockstep with our allies and partners towards that end," Austin told a press conference during his trip to Europe. "A peaceful outcome that respects Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity represents the best outcome. For Ukraine to be sure but also for Russia and the Russian people. If Mr. Putin is serious about achieving that sort of outcome, he will find in the United States and in this alliance no better or more serious interlocutor."