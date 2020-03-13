UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Believes Strikes In Iraq Successful, Assesses Collateral Damage - CENTCOM Commander

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 10:01 PM

US Believes Strikes in Iraq Successful, Assesses Collateral Damage - CENTCOM Commander

The US military continue to assess the result of strikes on pro-Iranian militia's facilities in Iraq, but it believes the mission was a success and the collateral damage was very low, Central Command (CENTCOM) head Kenneth McKenzie said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The US military continue to assess the result of strikes on pro-Iranian militia's facilities in Iraq, but it believes the mission was a success and the collateral damage was very low, Central Command (CENTCOM) head Kenneth McKenzie said on Friday.

"We are still assessing the damage on the target sites. I have no numbers for you now," McKenzie told reporters. "But we believe the collateral damage is going to be very low. We expect there are going to be fatalities on the objective."

On Thursday night, US aircraft struck five advanced conventional weapons storage facilities in Iraq that belong to the Iranian-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah. The United States blames the militia for a rocket attack on Camp Taji in Iraq that killed two US servicemen and a Briton on March 11.

McKenzie said the US military is confident it has effectively destroyed the Kataib Hezbollah facilities and expects they will no longer be able to house advanced Iranian-supplied units that were used in the attacks on Camp Taji.

"We assess success at all sites and we are very comfortable with the level of damage that we were able to achieve," he said.

McKenzie explained the strikes were carried out by "man-flied aircraft" that safely returned to their bases and the damage assessment would take more time than usual due to inclement weather in Iraq.

The United States is aware of many more Kataib Hezbollah sites in Iraq, but refrains from attacking them out of restraint and responsibility to the authorities of the host country, McKenzie said.

Related Topics

Attack Weather Iraq United States March All From

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 2020 update: Lahore matches to be played b ..

2 hours ago

Bahrain announces additional COVID-19 recoveries

2 hours ago

Austria to Close All Shops Except Pharmacies, Groc ..

37 seconds ago

Saraiki Culture Day observed, walk held Rashidia A ..

38 seconds ago

Hammad Azam joins Peshawar Zalmi squad

2 hours ago

PITB-SadaPay Ink MoU to facilitate eRozgaar Freela ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.