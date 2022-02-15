UrduPoint.com

US Believes Taliban Sincere About Efforts To Stop ISIS-K - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 09:17 PM

US Believes Taliban Sincere About Efforts to Stop ISIS-K - State Dept.

The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) have been more honest in talks with the US about countering terrorism in Afghanistan and seem sincere about their efforts to fight the Islamic State-Khorasan Province terror group (ISIS-K, banned in Russia), Special Representative for Afghanistan Tom West said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) have been more honest in talks with the US about countering terrorism in Afghanistan and seem sincere about their efforts to fight the Islamic State-Khorasan Province terror group (ISIS-K, banned in Russia), Special Representative for Afghanistan Tom West said on Tuesday.

"We have an enduring interest in ensuring that the Taliban fulfill their commitments not to allow Afghan territory to be used by foreign terrorists to harm anyone, and I have to say that month-on-month I have found our dialogue on this subject become more honest and more candid. I believe that the Taliban are sincere in their efforts to contain ISIS-K (sic)," West said during a US Institute of Peace event.

