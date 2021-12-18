US Believes That Putin Has Yet to Make Decision About Action in Ukraine - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet made a decision to engage in some sort of military action in Ukraine, and the Biden administration has high confidence in the intelligence community's analysis of the Russian military buildup, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"The current assessment of the US government is that he (Putin) has not yet made a decision (to invade Ukraine)," Sullivan said during an event organized by the Council on Foreign Relations. "(T)he analysis that the intelligence community has laid out, indicates that the Russian government is giving serious consideration and operational planning to such an exercise, is well validated."