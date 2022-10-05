UrduPoint.com

US Believes Ukraine Able To Strike Most Russian Targets With Current Arms - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2022 | 12:50 AM

US Believes Ukraine Able to Strike Most Russian Targets With Current Arms - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Ukraine is able to strike most Russian targets, including in Crimea, using existing US-provided arms like the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS) used with High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasian Affairs Laura Cooper said on Tuesday.

"It's our assessment that, with the existing GMLRS capability that they have on the HIMARS, and that we're providing more of with this package, that they can reach the vast majority of targets on the battlefield .

.. We think they can reach the vast majority of targets, including Crimea," Cooper said during a press briefing, when asked why the US isn't sending longer-range weapons such as Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), which can also be used with HIMARS.

The United States included four more HIMARS in its most recent security assistance package to Ukraine announced Tuesday, valued at up to $625 million. The Biden administration has given Ukraine over $17.5 billion in security assistance since taking office.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia United States Billion Million

Recent Stories

White House Says N. Korea's Missile Launch Over Ja ..

White House Says N. Korea's Missile Launch Over Japan Underscores Need for Dialo ..

51 minutes ago
 Accessions Give Russia Secure Defensive Position A ..

Accessions Give Russia Secure Defensive Position Amid Western Onslaught - Ex-Pen ..

51 minutes ago
 Conference on varsities role in national developme ..

Conference on varsities role in national development held

51 minutes ago
 Uganda President's Son Who Threatened to Seize Nai ..

Uganda President's Son Who Threatened to Seize Nairobi Removed From Military Pos ..

51 minutes ago
 EU's Borrell to Discuss Sanctions Against Iran Ove ..

EU's Borrell to Discuss Sanctions Against Iran Over Response to Riots After Amin ..

52 minutes ago
 Farmers end sit-in after negotiations with govt

Farmers end sit-in after negotiations with govt

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.