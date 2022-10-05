US Believes Ukraine Able to Strike Most Russian Targets With Current Arms - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Ukraine is able to strike most Russian targets, including in Crimea, using existing US-provided arms like the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS) used with High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasian Affairs Laura Cooper said on Tuesday.

"It's our assessment that, with the existing GMLRS capability that they have on the HIMARS, and that we're providing more of with this package, that they can reach the vast majority of targets on the battlefield .

.. We think they can reach the vast majority of targets, including Crimea," Cooper said during a press briefing, when asked why the US isn't sending longer-range weapons such as Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), which can also be used with HIMARS.

The United States included four more HIMARS in its most recent security assistance package to Ukraine announced Tuesday, valued at up to $625 million. The Biden administration has given Ukraine over $17.5 billion in security assistance since taking office.