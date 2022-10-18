US Believes Ukraine Conflict Will End at Negotiating Table - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States believes that the conflict in Ukraine will end at the negotiation table, however, Russia must show that it is ready to negotiate in good faith, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022)

"We believe that this war will end at the negotiating table, but Russia needs to indicate that it is ready to sit down and engage in good faith," Donfried told reporters.