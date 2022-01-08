US Believes Ukraine Fulfilled Minsk Accords, While Russia Done Virtually Nothing - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) The United States believes Ukraine has fulfilled or is working on implementing the Minsk agreements, while Russia has done virtually nothing, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"There's a long list of things that each side has to do under Minsk, and by and large, Ukraine has done or is engaged in doing most of what it was required to do. There are some things that are outstanding that are important," Blinken said during a press briefing.

"Go down the list, Russia has done virtually none of it. And in fact, not only is it not doing what it's required to do, it is actively doing the opposite in many areas," he said.

The United States believes that the way to resolve the differences in Donbas is through the Minsk agreements and Washington remains fully prepared to try to facilitate their implementation, Blinken said.

"This is a test for Russia if it is serious about resolving the situation in eastern Ukraine, and to resolve is diplomatically and peacefully, Minsk is the way to do it," he added.

The conflict in the East-Ukrainian region of Donbas between Kiev and the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk republics has been going on since 2014. Despite the Minsk Agreements, designed to find a political resolution to the conflict, clashes in Donbas still continue.