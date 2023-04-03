UrduPoint.com

US Believes Ukraine Still Engaged In Battle For Bakhmut Amid 'Vicious' Fighting - Kirby

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2023 | 09:45 PM

US Believes Ukraine Still Engaged in Battle for Bakhmut Amid 'Vicious' Fighting - Kirby

The United States believes that Ukraine is still engaged in "vicious" fighting to retain control of the city of Bakhmut, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The United States believes that Ukraine is still engaged in "vicious" fighting to retain control of the city of Bakhmut, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday.

"It's still a pretty vicious fight right now," Kirby said during a press briefing.

"The Ukrainians are still fighting hard for Bakhmut. They're still in the battle. The city hasn't fallen to the Russians."

Kirby also said he could not confirm reports that Russian forces took control of the city's administration building.

The United States assesses that control of Bakhmut will not impact battlefield dynamics from a strategic perspective, Kirby added.

