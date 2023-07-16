(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2023) White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has expressed confidence that following the NATO summit in Vilnius, the issue of Ukraine's membership in the alliance has been resolved and is not subject to discussion.

"And finally, yes, we said at NATO very simply Ukraine's future is in NATO. We meant it. That's not up for negotiation. That's something that now all 31 allies have committed to," Sullivan told the CBS broadcaster on Sunday.

Sullivan added that Ukraine will continue to receive the necessary support from its Western allies.