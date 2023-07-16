Open Menu

US Believes Ukraine's Future With NATO, Not Subject To Discussion - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 16, 2023 | 06:50 PM

US Believes Ukraine's Future With NATO, Not Subject to Discussion - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2023) White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has expressed confidence that following the NATO summit in Vilnius, the issue of Ukraine's membership in the alliance has been resolved and is not subject to discussion.

"And finally, yes, we said at NATO very simply Ukraine's future is in NATO. We meant it. That's not up for negotiation. That's something that now all 31 allies have committed to," Sullivan told the CBS broadcaster on Sunday.

Sullivan added that Ukraine will continue to receive the necessary support from its Western allies.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine White House Vilnius Alliance Sunday All From

Recent Stories

19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

1 hour ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mexico with invitation to COP ..

2 hours ago
 In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises worksho ..

In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises workshop on Global Media Congress

3 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offe ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offers condolences over flood vict ..

3 hours ago
 Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airpor ..

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airport International Freezone

4 hours ago
 Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

10 hours ago
 Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

19 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

19 hours ago
 s

S

19 hours ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From World