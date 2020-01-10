US Believes Ukrainian Airplane Likely Shot Down by Iranian Missile - Pompeo

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) The United States believes that the Ukrainian passenger airplane that crashed outside of Tehran on Wednesday morning was likely shot down by an Iranian missile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press briefing.

"We do believe that it's likely that that plane was shot down by an Iranian missile," Pompeo said on Friday.

"We're going to let the investigation play out before we make a final determination, it's important that we get to the bottom of it."

Opinions that the Ukrainian Boeing 737 with 176 people aboard was downed by an Iranian missile have been echoed by several Western leaders, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claiming multiple intelligence sources pointed to a strike by a surface-to-air missile.