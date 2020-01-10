UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Believes Ukrainian Airplane Likely Shot Down By Iranian Missile - Pompeo

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 10:36 PM

US Believes Ukrainian Airplane Likely Shot Down by Iranian Missile - Pompeo

The United States believes that the Ukrainian passenger airplane that crashed outside of Tehran on Wednesday morning was likely shot down by an Iranian missile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press briefing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) The United States believes that the Ukrainian passenger airplane that crashed outside of Tehran on Wednesday morning was likely shot down by an Iranian missile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press briefing.

"We do believe that it's likely that that plane was shot down by an Iranian missile," Pompeo said on Friday.

"We're going to let the investigation play out before we make a final determination, it's important that we get to the bottom of it."

Opinions that the Ukrainian Boeing 737 with 176 people aboard was downed by an Iranian missile have been echoed by several Western leaders, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claiming multiple intelligence sources pointed to a strike by a surface-to-air missile.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Tehran United States Justin Trudeau Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Australian Vice Chief of Defence Forces calls on G ..

13 minutes ago

Canada's Freeland Met With Communities Affected by ..

2 minutes ago

US Sanctions 8 Iranian Officials Involved in Missi ..

2 minutes ago

Iraqi Lawyer Says Team Suing US Embassy Over Land ..

2 minutes ago

Musharraf's plea: Lahore High Court seeks summary, ..

8 minutes ago

US Halts All Public Charter Flights to Cuba Withou ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.