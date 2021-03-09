(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) The United States considers the Houthi rebels to be responsible for Sunday's attack on a Saudi port, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We believe this was a Houthi attack that originated in Yemen," Price said, adding that the attacks were "unacceptable" and put civilians at risk. "There is an investigation ongoing."