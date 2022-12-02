UrduPoint.com

US Believes Zelenskyy 'Not Ready' For Negotiations With Russia - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2022 | 11:40 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not yet ready for negotiations with Russia, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not yet ready for negotiations with Russia, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"President Zelenskyy...

also has said he believes in a diplomatic solution, but he's not ready either. So we're just not at a point right now where talks seem to be a fruitful avenue to approach," Kirby said at a press briefing.

Kirby also added that the United States is focused on making sure that Ukraine continues to receive security assistance as necessary.

