UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Benefits From IS Presence In Mideast By Keeping Troops In Region - Russian Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 08:28 PM

US Benefits From IS Presence in Mideast by Keeping Troops in Region - Russian Lawmaker

The United States benefits from the continued presence of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in the Middle East, as the terrorist threat gives Washington a pretext to keep its troops in the region, Yuri Shvytkin, the deputy chair of the defense committee of the Russian lower house, told Sputnik Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The United States benefits from the continued presence of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in the middle East, as the terrorist threat gives Washington a pretext to keep its troops in the region, Yuri Shvytkin, the deputy chair of the defense committee of the Russian lower house, told Sputnik Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Pentagon released a report stating that the IS was "re-surging" in Syria and Iraq and expanding its underground network in these countries. The news came less than five months after President Donald Trump had declared victory over the Islamic caliphate in those countries.

"The presence of IS militants in the region is beneficial to the United States and [allows Washington] to keep its troops there or even expand its military presence.

They [the United States] do not give up attempts to overthrow Syria's elected president, Bashar Assad, and build a puppet regime there," Shvytkin said, adding that Russia was doing its best to suppress the remaining terrorists.

In December, Trump announced that US troops would leave Syria since the IS had been defeated. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed that Washington would pull out its troops but added that the United States would continue its campaign against terrorism. However, hundreds of US servicemen are still in the embattled Middle East country.

The United States and its allies have been conducting operations against the terrorist organization in Syria and Iraq since 2014. The coalition's actions in Syria have not been authorized by the Syrian government or the UN Security Council.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants United Nations Syria Russia Washington Pentagon Iraq Trump United States Middle East December From Government Best Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UAE provides Aden airport with equipment, electric ..

45 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Seizes Large Narco Cache Off Makran ..

1 hour ago

Disastrous war cannot be ruled out after Indian ac ..

1 hour ago

IJT expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

1 minute ago

WWF-Pakistan, MoCC sign MoU for environmental cons ..

2 hours ago

Business community back COAS stance over Indian ag ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.