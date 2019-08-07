US Benefits From IS Presence in Mideast by Keeping Troops in Region - Russian Lawmaker

The United States benefits from the continued presence of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in the Middle East, as the terrorist threat gives Washington a pretext to keep its troops in the region, Yuri Shvytkin, the deputy chair of the defense committee of the Russian lower house, told Sputnik Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The United States benefits from the continued presence of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia ) in the middle East, as the terrorist threat gives Washington a pretext to keep its troops in the region, Yuri Shvytkin, the deputy chair of the defense committee of the Russian lower house, told Sputnik Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Pentagon released a report stating that the IS was "re-surging" in Syria and Iraq and expanding its underground network in these countries. The news came less than five months after President Donald Trump had declared victory over the Islamic caliphate in those countries.

"The presence of IS militants in the region is beneficial to the United States and [allows Washington] to keep its troops there or even expand its military presence.

They [the United States] do not give up attempts to overthrow Syria's elected president, Bashar Assad, and build a puppet regime there," Shvytkin said, adding that Russia was doing its best to suppress the remaining terrorists.

In December, Trump announced that US troops would leave Syria since the IS had been defeated. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed that Washington would pull out its troops but added that the United States would continue its campaign against terrorism. However, hundreds of US servicemen are still in the embattled Middle East country.

The United States and its allies have been conducting operations against the terrorist organization in Syria and Iraq since 2014. The coalition's actions in Syria have not been authorized by the Syrian government or the UN Security Council.