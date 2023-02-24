UrduPoint.com

US Bets On NATO Ties With Eastern EU States Hostile To Russia - Ex-Italian Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 09:06 PM

The United States is betting on an alliance with the eastern EU countries that are hostile to Russia when pursuing its policy and advancing its interests within NATO, ex-Italian Prime Minister and former European Commission President Romano Prodi said on Friday

"The United States should be interested in a united Europe. But I would not want them to put pressure on Eastern Europe and nine of its countries so that the other 18 members (of the EU) understand which policy the Atlantic Alliance should lean towards. On the other hand, it is possible because the EU lacks a common foreign and defense policy. The US seems to be betting on a minority group united above all in its hostility to Russia," Prodi said in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

The former Italian prime minister warned that a split could arise in the bloc due to Washington's desire to satisfy its political goals.

In this regard, Prodi also recalled that US President Joe Biden had decided to pay his recent visit to Warsaw instead of Brussels.

"If the separation of the nine eastern countries from the founding states of the EU is a strategy (of the US), then a dramatic choice may soon arise, including for our government," Prodi added, as quoted by the newspaper.

Earlier this week, after making an unannounced stop in Kiev, Biden also paid a two-day visit to Poland to mark the first anniversary of the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine. In Warsaw, the US leader met with Polish President Andrzej Duda and the heads of states of NATO's eastern flank. He also delivered a speech on the Ukraine conflict.

