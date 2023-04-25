US Bid to Give Russian Delegation to UN 'Cold Shower' Was Not Realized - Belarusian Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The attempts of the United States to create unpleasant experiences for the Russian delegation at the UN were not realized, Belarusian Ambassador to the UN Valentin Rybakov told Sputnik.

"From the point of view of a cold shower, these are just wishes and intentions that have not been realized at all," Rybakov said after a meeting of the UN Security Council dedicated to effective multilateralism and the protection of the principles of the UN Charter on Monday.