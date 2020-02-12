US' Biden Says 'Just Getting Started,' Banks on Minority Voters in Upcoming Primaries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANCHESTER (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Former US Vice President Joe Biden wrote off a poor showing in the New Hampshire Primary to a lack of minority voters in the state and said he was "just getting started."

"I've said many times: You can't be the nominee, you can't win the general election as a Democrat unless you have the overwhelming support of black and brown voters," Biden said at a rally in South Carolina.

Biden posited that 99.9 percent of black voters and 99.8 percent of Latino voters have not yet had their say in the election and added that "we still have to hear from South Carolina and Nevada."

Biden languished in fifth place in New Hampshire, garnering 8.4 percent of the vote with most results counted. Democratic Socialist Bernie Sanders won a slim victory over former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who won in Iowa earlier this month.

The next election will be held on February 22 in Nevada � in the form of a caucus, 36 delegates to be distributed � and then on February 29 in South Carolina � in the form of primaries, 54 delegates to be distributed.

These two states are important because there are a large number of Hispanics and African Americans who mostly support Democrats. Accordingly, the results in these states will give an even greater idea of the candidates' chances of victory in the internal party struggle.

The primaries are the stage of the election when candidates vie for votes from the general populace, and the delegates and superdelegates � party heavyweights who have stronger votes but usually cast their ballot in accordance with their county's choice. Their votes will be tallied in July and the candidate to garner 1,990 votes will be the Democratic nominee to challenge incumbent President Donald Trump.