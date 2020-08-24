UrduPoint.com
US' Biegun To Discuss Belarus, N.Korea With Russia's Lavrov Aug 25-26 - US Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

US' Biegun to Discuss Belarus, N.Korea With Russia's Lavrov Aug 25-26 - US Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Talks between US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow this week will be focused on Belarus and North Korea, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said on Monday.

Biegun's visit to Moscow is scheduled to run from Tuesday to Wednesday.

According to Sullivan, the officials will also discuss the cases of US nationals currently in Russian custody, including Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed.

