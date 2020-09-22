UrduPoint.com
US 'Biggest Threat' To International Security, Cuban Foreign Minister Says

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 09:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez says the "irresponsible behavior" of Washington threatens international peace and security by igniting conflicts and trade wars.

"Multilateralism and international law are being threatened by the greatest power in the world. The US irresponsible behavior is the biggest threat to international peace and security," Rodriguez said at the high-level meeting to commemorate the seventy-fifth anniversary of the United Nations.

According to the Cuban foreign minister, the US is engaging in an arms race "of its own making," and is not contributing to efforts aimed at resolving the many crises caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"It [US] instigates conflicts, non-conventional and trade wars and imposes severe unilateral coercive measures," Rodriguez said.

The Cuban foreign minister said Washington is ignoring important international agreements, including on disarmament and arms control, and appears to be "at war with the entire planet."

The United States has imposed an economic, commercial, and financial blockade on Cuba for six decades, ever since the Cuban authorities nationalized US-owned oil refineries without compensation. Havana annually submits a draft resolution to the UN General Assembly calling for the lifting of the embargo.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump extended trade restrictions against Cuba for another year under the Trading With the Enemy Act.

