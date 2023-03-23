US Bill Aims to End Lending to China from World Bank, Asian Development Bank - Senator

Newly proposed bipartisan legislation in the US Congress would prohibit the World Bank and Asian Development Bank from lending to the Chinese Communist Party, Senator John Barrasso said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Newly proposed bipartisan legislation in the US Congress would prohibit the World Bank and Asian Development Bank from lending to the Chinese Communist Party, Senator John Barrasso said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today, US Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) led 21 senators in introducing bipartisan legislation to end lending to the Chinese Communist Party from multilateral development banks, including the World Bank and Asian Development Bank," Barrasso said.