UrduPoint.com

US Bill Aims To End Lending To China From World Bank, Asian Development Bank - Senator

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2023 | 07:08 PM

US Bill Aims to End Lending to China from World Bank, Asian Development Bank - Senator

Newly proposed bipartisan legislation in the US Congress would prohibit the World Bank and Asian Development Bank from lending to the Chinese Communist Party, Senator John Barrasso said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Newly proposed bipartisan legislation in the US Congress would prohibit the World Bank and Asian Development Bank from lending to the Chinese Communist Party, Senator John Barrasso said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today, US Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) led 21 senators in introducing bipartisan legislation to end lending to the Chinese Communist Party from multilateral development banks, including the World Bank and Asian Development Bank," Barrasso said.

Related Topics

World Bank China Congress Asian Development Bank From

Recent Stories

Poland Wants EU to Prolong Sanctions Against Russi ..

Poland Wants EU to Prolong Sanctions Against Russia Once a Year - Foreign Minist ..

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan day observed with national zeal and spiri ..

Pakistan day observed with national zeal and spirit in Dera, Tank

14 minutes ago
 Russia Hopes to Sign Contract With China on Power ..

Russia Hopes to Sign Contract With China on Power of Siberia 2 Before 2024 - Nov ..

14 minutes ago
 IDF Chief of Staff Warns Netanyahu of Crisis in Ar ..

IDF Chief of Staff Warns Netanyahu of Crisis in Army Over Judicial Reform - Repo ..

14 minutes ago
 Traffic Police launches 'Warning Book' to create a ..

Traffic Police launches 'Warning Book' to create awareness

14 minutes ago
 Classes will be started in District Public School ..

Classes will be started in District Public School Attock in April

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.