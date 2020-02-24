US Bill Aims to Sanction Officials in Lebanon Over Detention of American - Senators

(@FahadShabbir)

A newly proposed draft law would sanction any Lebanese officials involved in wrongfully detaining American citizens, Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Ted Cruz said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) A newly proposed draft law would sanction any Lebanese officials involved in wrongfully detaining American citizens, Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Ted Cruz said in a statement on Monday.

The bill "would impose sanctions against Lebanese officials who are involved in the unlawful detainment, arrest or abuse of any United States citizen in Lebanon," the two senators said in a statement.

The lawmakers said they proposed the legislation in response to the ongoing detention of Amer Fakhoury, who was arrested in Lebanon in September 2019 over his previous involvement in the South Lebanon Army (SLA), a pro-Israeli mostly Christian militia that was active from 1977 to 2000.

Fakhoury has been charged in Lebanon over his alleged role in the torture and murder of detainees held at the former Khiam Prison, which was run by the SLA.

But Shaheen accused Lebanese authorities of attempting to extract "a false confession" from Fakhoury related to his time as a member of the SLA.

"There must be consequences for this flagrant disregard of international norms and human rights," Shaheen said in the release.

The former SLA member is currently suffering from stage 4 cancer and his condition has deteriorated in prison due to torture, the senators said.

"The US Government has provided ample opportunity for Lebanese officials to free Amer Fakhoury. However, Amer is fighting for his life and time is running out," Shaheen said.

The legislation, named the Zero Tolerance Act, authorizes visa bans and assets freezes on any Lebanese officials involved in the "wrongful, unlawful or inhumane arrest, detention or abuse of a US citizen in Lebanon," according to the draft text.

The sanctions can also be extended to family members of individuals involved in the unlawful detention of American citizens, according to the text.