US Bill to Stop Russian 'Malign' Activities in Africa Reflects Colonial Approach - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) The US bill aimed to act against African countries that support Russian activities on the continent reflects Washington's colonial mentality in a new dimension, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor told Sputnik that the US bill seeking to counter Russia's "malign" activities on the continent needs to be trashed because it violates international law.

"My assessment of this law is the same as that of the minister of South Africa... I have no doubt that deep down inside, even (among) those who do not comment on this kind of American provocation, there is still a deep conviction that this law harms, above all, Africans... They are not considered equal - it is purely a colonial mentality in a new dimension," Lavrov said at his annual press conference.

The Russian minister added that the legislation, if adopted, would not affect Moscow's relations with African countries.

According to Lavrov, the bill also showed Washington's double-standard policy toward Africa, as US officials had been urging everyone to stop trading with Russia and China as well as calling for more trade with the US, in order to become "more democratic."

The draft legislation was introduced in Congress in April by Rep. Gregory Meeks. It passed the House in May and is awaiting the Senate's vote. If enacted, the bill will direct the Secretary of State to come up with a strategy for countering Russian influence in Africa and holding African governments accountable for aiding Russia's "proxies" through sanctions and other restrictions.