US Billionaire Epstein Detained In New York Area On Sexual Trafficking Charges - Reports

Sun 07th July 2019 | 09:30 AM

US Billionaire Epstein Detained in New York Area on Sexual Trafficking Charges - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) US financial mogul Jeffrey Epstein, who was first accused of sexual crimes involving underage girls over a decade ago, has been arrested in New York area on new sex trafficking charges, The New York Times reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The sources said that the billionaire was arrested on Saturday by Federal prosecutors and was in custody at that moment, the outlet reported.

Epstein is set to appear in court on July 8, the newspaper added.

The CBS Miami broadcaster, in turn, reported that the billionaire had been detained at Teterboro Airport in the state of New Jersey upon his return from the French capital on his private jet.

The broadcaster added, citing a source, that the mogul's home in New York was being searched by federal agents.

According to law enforcement sources, the new charges are related to the purported sex trafficking activities that allegedly took place in New York and in the US southernmost state of Florida from 2002-2005, the CNN broadcaster reported.

Epstein was first targeted by an investigation in 2005 over allegations claiming that the billionaire had been soliciting sexual services from girls as young as 14 or 15, and had allegedly been loaning the girls to other people.

Epstein however, concluded a plea deal with the prosecution, pleading guilty to charges of soliciting prostitution and serving just 13 months in prison. 

