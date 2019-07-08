UrduPoint.com
US Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein Charged With Sex Trafficking, Conspiracy - Indictment

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) US authorities have formally charged financial mogul Jeffrey Epstein with sex trafficking and conspiracy after he allegedly abused dozens of underage girls more than a decade ago, prosecutors said in a Federal indictment unsealed on Monday.

"Over the course of many years, Jeffrey Epstein, the defendant, sexually exploited and abused dozens of minor girls at his homes in Manhattan, New York, and Palm Beach, Florida, among other locations," US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said in the indictment filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Epstein, 66, was arrested at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey on Saturday after returning to the United States from Paris on his private jet.

The billionaire was previously targeted by an investigation in 2005 over allegations that he solicited sexual services from girls as young as 14 or 15, and allegedly loaned the girls to other people.

Epstein however, concluded a plea deal with prosecutors in that case, pleading guilty to charges of soliciting prostitution and serving just� 13 months in prison.� The arrangement was widely criticized as too lenient.

The new charges carry a sentence of no fewer than 10 years in prison each.

The indictment alleges that Epstein created a network of young girls, some of whom he paid to recruit other underage victims. In this way he was able to secure a "steady stream of minor victims," the indictment said.

Prosecutors also allege that Epstein knew that the girls were minors after some of them told him their real ages.

Epstein once counted Trump, former President Bill Clinton and Britain's Prince Andrew among his friends.

