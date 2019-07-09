UrduPoint.com
US Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein Charged With Sex Trafficking, Conspiracy - Indictment

US authorities have formally charged financial mogul Jeffrey Epstein with sex trafficking and conspiracy after he allegedly abused dozens of underage girls more than a decade ago, prosecutors said in a federal indictment unsealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) US authorities have formally charged financial mogul Jeffrey Epstein with sex trafficking and conspiracy after he allegedly abused dozens of underage girls more than a decade ago, prosecutors said in a Federal indictment unsealed on Monday.

"Over the course of many years, Jeffrey Epstein, the defendant, sexually exploited and abused dozens of minor girls at his homes in Manhattan, New York, and Palm Beach, Florida, among other locations," US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said in the indictment filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

At a later press conference, Berman urged other Epstein victims to contact the FBI.

Epstein, 66, was arrested at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey on Saturday after returning to the United States from Paris on his private jet.

The billionaire was previously targeted by an investigation in 2005 over allegations that he solicited sexual services from girls as young as 14 or 15, and allegedly loaned the girls to other people.

Epstein however, concluded a plea deal with Florida prosecutors in that case, pleading guilty to charges of soliciting prostitution and serving just 13 months in prison.

The arrangement was widely criticized as too lenient.

Berman said on Monday that the state of New York was not bound by the Florida plea agreement and said prosecutors would seek to keep Epstein in prison prior to trial as a flight risk.

On the day Epstein was arrested, evidence including nude photographs of what appeared to be underage girls during a search of his New York City mansion where most of the abuse allegedly took place, Berman said.

The new charges carry maximum sentence of 45 years in prison, which given Epstein's age, would probably keep him in prison for the rest of his life, Berman added.

The indictment alleges that Epstein created a network of young girls, some of whom he paid to recruit other underage victims. In this way, Epstein was able to secure a "steady stream of minor victims," the indictment said.

Prosecutors also allege that Epstein knew that the girls were minors after some of them told him their real ages.

