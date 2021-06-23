UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Billionaire Warren Buffett Quits Gates Foundation Board, Gives $4.1Bln To 5 Charities

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 07:05 PM

US Billionaire Warren Buffett Quits Gates Foundation Board, Gives $4.1Bln to 5 Charities

Billionaire philanthropist Warren Buffett resigned from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, while donating another $4.1 billion of his vast fortune to five charities including the Gates organization, according to an announcement Wednesday on his Berkshire Hathaway investment company's website

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Billionaire philanthropist Warren Buffett resigned from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, while donating another $4.1 billion of his vast fortune to five charities including the Gates organization, according to an announcement Wednesday on his Berkshire Hathaway investment company's website.

"Today is a milestone for me. In 2006, I pledged to distribute all of my Berkshire Hathaway shares - more than 99 percent of my net worth - to philanthropy. With today's $4.1 billion distribution, I'm halfway there," Buffett said.

Buffett also resigned as a trustee of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the five foundations slated to benefit from the billionaire's $4.

1 billion distribution.

"For years I have been a trustee - an inactive trustee at that - of only one recipient of my funds, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMG)," Buffett said.

Despite the resignation, Buffett added that his philanthropic goals were "100 percent in sync with those of the foundation, and my physical participation is in no way needed to achieve these goals."

The resignation comes at a tumultuous time for the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation, with the divorce of its two founders.

In 2006, when Buffett pledged to give away his entire fortune, he owned 474,998 Berkshire class A shares. With the latest distribution, Buffett said he still owns 238,624 shares, worth about $100 billion.

Related Topics

Company Divorce All From Billion

Recent Stories

Upper House of Russian Parliament Passes Bill on E ..

1 minute ago

Lavrov to Meet With UN High Commissioner for Refug ..

1 minute ago

Council of Europe Calls for Probe Into Death of Ro ..

1 minute ago

Lavrov to Hold Talks With OSCE High Commissioner f ..

1 minute ago

Kashmir Committee briefed on strategy to counter I ..

4 minutes ago

SWD budget increased by 94 per cent : minister

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.