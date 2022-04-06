US Bioactivity Papers Cause Concern of Global Community - Chinese Deputy Envoy in UN

Documents on US military biological activities, which were published by Russia, cause concern in the international community, Chinese Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dai Bing said during the UN Security Council Arria-formula meeting on threats to international peace and security emanating from military biological activities in regions across the globe

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Documents on US military biological activities, which were published by Russia, cause concern in the international community, Chinese Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dai Bing said during the UN Security Council Arria-formula meeting on threats to international peace and security emanating from military biological activities in regions across the globe.

The informal meeting was held at Russia's initiative.

"Recently, the Russian Federation has published a number of documents related to biological military activities of the United States which has caused the great concern of the international community.

The COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us that as a crucial mater of international peace and security, biological security has no borders and involves shared interests of the humanity. Thus any information on biological military activity should trigger heightened concern and attention of the international community to avoid irreparable harm. China welcomes the international community to assess the discovered documents within appropriate framevorks including the BWC and the UN," Dai Bing said.