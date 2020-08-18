US Biodiesel Output Registers Little Change From Pre-Pandemic Levels - Energy Dept.

US production of biodiesel fuel remained largely unchanged due to the novel coronavirus crisis, which caused drops in motor gasoline and ethanol production, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) US production of biodiesel fuel remained largely unchanged due to the novel coronavirus crisis, which caused drops in motor gasoline and ethanol production, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Tuesday.

"From March to May, when COVID-19 mitigation efforts were at their peak, biodiesel production averaged 114,000 barrels per day (b/d), compared with 116,000 b/d during the same period in 2019," the report said.

The report cited a lack of significant regulatory blending restraints, as well as the presence of incentives to produce and blend biodiesel as the Primary reason for producers' ability to maintain production levels during the pandemic.

Biodiesel, a fuel made from vegetable oils including grease recycled from restaurants, is the second-most consumed biofuel in the United States behind ethanol, according to the release.