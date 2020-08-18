UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Biodiesel Output Registers Little Change From Pre-Pandemic Levels - Energy Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 08:30 PM

US Biodiesel Output Registers Little Change From Pre-Pandemic Levels - Energy Dept.

US production of biodiesel fuel remained largely unchanged due to the novel coronavirus crisis, which caused drops in motor gasoline and ethanol production, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) US production of biodiesel fuel remained largely unchanged due to the novel coronavirus crisis, which caused drops in motor gasoline and ethanol production, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Tuesday.

"From March to May, when COVID-19 mitigation efforts were at their peak, biodiesel production averaged 114,000 barrels per day (b/d), compared with 116,000 b/d during the same period in 2019," the report said.

The report cited a lack of significant regulatory blending restraints, as well as the presence of incentives to produce and blend biodiesel as the Primary reason for producers' ability to maintain production levels during the pandemic.

Biodiesel, a fuel made from vegetable oils including grease recycled from restaurants, is the second-most consumed biofuel in the United States behind ethanol, according to the release.

Related Topics

Same United States March May 2019 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN Security Council to Hold Talks on Belarus Today ..

3 minutes ago

University of Peshawar extends last date for BS ad ..

3 minutes ago

Belarus Deploys Armed Forces at Western Border, Br ..

3 minutes ago

Iran Has Necessary Expertise, Infrastructure to Bu ..

3 minutes ago

Over 2,000 kms WBF, structural reorganization of h ..

8 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes structure ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.