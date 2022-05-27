UrduPoint.com

US Biolabs Work In Nigeria From Where Monkeypox Was Spread - Russian Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2022 | 07:24 PM

US Biolabs Work in Nigeria From Where Monkeypox Was Spread - Russian Defense Ministry

There are at least 4 US biological laboratories in Nigeria from where monkeypox was spread, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) There are at least 4 US biological laboratories in Nigeria from where monkeypox was spread, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

"According to the WHO (World Health Organization) report, the West African strain of the monkeypox pathogen originated from Nigeria, another country where the United States has deployed its biological infrastructure. According to available information, there are at least four biological laboratories controlled by Washington in Nigeria," Kirillov told a briefing.

The Russian official called on the WHO to investigate the work of US-financed facilities in Nigeria.

Moreover, Kirillov said that documents on training in emergency response to smallpox outbreaks, prepared by US experts, were found in biolabls in Ukraine.

"The lack of proper controls and violations of biosecurity requirements in the United States can lead to the use of this pathogen for terrorist purposes," Kirillov added.

