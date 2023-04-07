Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

US Biological Programs Aim At Creating Springboard For NATO Around Russia - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2023 | 05:31 PM

US Biological Programs Aim at Creating Springboard for NATO Around Russia - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The goals of the US biological programs prove that Washington views former Soviet countries as a springboard for the deployment of NATO forces, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

The Pentagon finances dual-use projects through a system of grants, the official said, adding that the distribution of money is entrusted to the Science and Technology Center in Ukraine (STCU) and the International Science and Technology Center (ISTC).

"The goal of the ISTC biothreat reduction program is to protect the United States, its military, and allies. This once again confirms that Washington considers former Soviet states as a springboard for the deployment of NATO military units.," Kirillov told reporters.

Related Topics

NATO Technology Ukraine Russia Washington Pentagon United States Money

Recent Stories

Indus Water Treaty cannot be modified unilaterally ..

Indus Water Treaty cannot be modified unilaterally by India: Sherry

28 minutes ago
 FO committed to improve performance of its diploma ..

FO committed to improve performance of its diplomatic missions: NA told

1 hour ago
 Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

2 hours ago
 Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit ..

Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit Baloch National Army

2 hours ago
 Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

3 hours ago
 ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals End ..

ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign with AED10 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.