US Biological Programs Aim at Creating Springboard for NATO Around Russia - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The goals of the US biological programs prove that Washington views former Soviet countries as a springboard for the deployment of NATO forces, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

The Pentagon finances dual-use projects through a system of grants, the official said, adding that the distribution of money is entrusted to the Science and Technology Center in Ukraine (STCU) and the International Science and Technology Center (ISTC).

"The goal of the ISTC biothreat reduction program is to protect the United States, its military, and allies. This once again confirms that Washington considers former Soviet states as a springboard for the deployment of NATO military units.," Kirillov told reporters.