Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 08:01 PM

US Biotech Firm Awarded Bonuses to Execs Despite COVID-19 Vaccine Contamination - Reports

Emergent BioSolutions approved hundreds of thousands of dollars in bonuses to its top executives in 2020 after its factory in Baltimore contaminated millions of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses before any had yet been approved by the US government, the New York Times reported Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Emergent BioSolutions approved hundreds of thousands of Dollars in bonuses to its top executives in 2020 after its factory in Baltimore contaminated millions of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses before any had yet been approved by the US government, the New York Times reported Wednesday.

The newspaper cited documents released earlier in the day by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis in advance of a congressional hearing on the issue. The US government gave Emergent a $628 million contract to produce the vaccine in 2020 and has already paid it $271 million, the documents said, according to the report.

Production at the Baltimore facility was shut down in April after workers accidentally contaminated a batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The documents include a series of confidential audits previously reported by the New York Times recording repeated violations of manufacturing standards at the plant, including failure to properly disinfect it, the report said.

Nevertheless, Emergent's board gave top performance ratings to its leaders, including founder and chairman, Fuad El-Hibri and chief executive Robert Kramer. Since 2018, El-Hibri and his wife, Nancy have donated at least $150,000 to groups affiliated with the top Republican on the panel, Congressman Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the newspaper said.

