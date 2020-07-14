US Biotech Firm Plans 3-Month Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine Beginning July 27 - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The US biotechnology company Moderna said it plans to begin phase 3 trials of an experimental novel COVID-19 vaccine involving 30,000 participants at 87 locations beginning on July 27, the National Institute of Health's Clinical Trials said in a notice on Tuesday.

"The mRNA-1273 vaccine is being developed to prevent COVID-19, the disease resulting from Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) infection. The study is designed to primarily evaluate the efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity of mRNA-1273 to prevent COVID-19 for up to 2 years after the second dose of mRNA-1273," the notice said.

Moderna cited an estimated enrollment of 30,000 adults, with plans to divide participants into two groups given two doses of either the vaccine or a placebo 29 days apart, with the trial beginning on July 27 and ending on October 27.

The company also said participants would be treated at 87 locations.

Of the more than 100 experimental COVID-19 vaccines under development, more than 12 are in clinical trials, according to media reports.