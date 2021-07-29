UrduPoint.com
US Bipartisan Infrastructure Package Includes $550Bln In New Investment - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) US bipartisan infrastructure package plan includes some $550 billion in new Federal investment, the White House announced on Wednesday.

"Today, the President and the bipartisan group announced agreement on the details of a once-in-a-generation investment in our infrastructure, which will be taken up in the Senate for consideration. In total, the deal includes $550 billion in new federal investment in America's infrastructure. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will grow the economy, enhance our competitiveness, create good jobs, and make our economy more sustainable, resilient, and just," the statement said.

The bill includes some $40 billion on bridge repair and rehabilitation, while $17.5 billion will be invested in projects that are either large or complex for traditional funding programs. Also, about $39 billion will be invested to modernize transit and to improve accessibility for people with disabilities and for the elderly. Some $73 billion will be devoted to clean drinking water and $21 billion will got to environmental remediation.

