US Blacklists 11 Chinese Entities Over Alleged Rights Abuses in Xinjiang - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) The United States has added 11 Chinese entities to its economic blacklist over alleged human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region, a document scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on July 22 but made available online revealed on Monday.

"These eleven entities have been determined by the United States Government to be acting contrary to the foreign policy interests of the United States and will be listed on the Entity List under the destination of the People's Republic of China (China)," the document said. "All eleven entities have been implicated in human rights violations and abuses in the implementation of China's campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, forced labor and high-technology surveillance against Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and other members of Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR)."