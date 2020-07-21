UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Blacklists 11 Chinese Entities Over Alleged Rights Abuses In Xinjiang - Commerce Dept.

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:22 AM

US Blacklists 11 Chinese Entities Over Alleged Rights Abuses in Xinjiang - Commerce Dept.

The United States has added 11 Chinese entities to its economic blacklist over alleged human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region, a document scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on July 22 but made available online revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) The United States has added 11 Chinese entities to its economic blacklist over alleged human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region, a document scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on July 22 but made available online revealed on Monday.

"These eleven entities have been determined by the United States Government to be acting contrary to the foreign policy interests of the United States and will be listed on the Entity List under the destination of the People's Republic of China (China)," the document said. "All eleven entities have been implicated in human rights violations and abuses in the implementation of China's campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, forced labor and high-technology surveillance against Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and other members of Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR)."

Related Topics

Minority China United States July Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

Hope Probe is our chance to write the name of UAE ..

11 minutes ago

Hope Probe will strengthen UAE’s regional, inter ..

11 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands use of robotics ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme realising plans to ..

2 hours ago

Launch of Hope Probe a historic event: Nahyan bin ..

2 hours ago

UAE chairs GCC e-Government Ministerial Committee, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.