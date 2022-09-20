UrduPoint.com

US Blacklists 2 More Chinese Telecoms Firms Over National Security Concerns - FCC

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2022 | 10:03 PM

The United States added Chinese telecommunications firms Pacific Networks Corp, including its subsidiary ComNet, and China Unicom to its list of communications equipment and services deemed an unacceptable risk to US national security, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The United States added Chinese telecommunications firms Pacific Networks Corp, including its subsidiary ComNet, and China Unicom to its list of communications equipment and services deemed an unacceptable risk to US national security, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said on Tuesday.

"The Federal Communications Commission's Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau (Bureau) announces the following additions to the list of communications equipment and services (Covered List) that have been determined by Executive Branch interagency bodies to pose an unacceptable risk to the national security of the United States or the security and safety of United States persons ... Pacific Networks Corp. ('PacNet') and its wholly-owned subsidiary ComNet (USA) LLC ('ComNet') (collectively 'PacNet/ComNet')), and the other concerns China Unicom (Americas) Operations Limited," the FCC said in a public notice.

