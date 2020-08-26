US Blacklists 24 Chinese Firms Allegedly Militarizing South China Sea - Commerce Dept.

The United States has blacklisted 24 Chinese companies over their alleged role in building military fortifications on artificial islands in the South China Sea, the US Commerce Department announced in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) The United States has blacklisted 24 Chinese companies over their alleged role in building military fortifications on artificial islands in the South China Sea, the US Commerce Department announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"Department of Commerce (Commerce) added 24 Chinese companies to the Entity List for their role in helping the Chinese military construct and militarize the internationally condemned artificial islands in the South China Sea," the release said. "Despite protests from the United States and other countries, the government of the People's Republic of China (PRC) has been rapidly building the artificial islands since 2013, enabling the Communist Chinese Party's (CCP) militarization of disputed outposts in the South China Sea to undermine the sovereign rights of US partners in the region."