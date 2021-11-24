US Blacklists 27 Entities Including 12 in China Over National Security Concerns

The United States has blacklisted 27 foreign entities, including 12 from China, over national security concerns, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) said on Wednesday

"In this final rule, the BIS amends the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) by adding twenty-seven entities to the Entity List. These twenty-seven entities have been determined by the U.S. Government to be acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States," the BIS said in a rule posted at the Federal Register.

In addition to the 12 Chinese entities, the list contains entities from Japan, Pakistan and Singapore, as well as one entity based in Russia.