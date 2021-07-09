UrduPoint.com
US Blacklists 34 Entities, Including 23 From China, 6 From Russia - Commerce Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The US blacklists 34 foreign entities, including 23 from China in connection to the situation in Xinjiang and six from Russia for procurement of military electronic components, according to the Commerce Department ruling to be published on Monday.

"The Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) added 34 entities to the Entity List for their involvement in, or risk of becoming involved in, activities contrary to the foreign policy and national security interests of the United States," a statement from the department read.

Chinese companies have been blacklisted for their alleged connection to the human rights violations against Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region. The Russian entities found themselves on the list due to their alleged involvement in the procurement of US-made electronic components which are deemed by Washington as capable of advancing Russian military programs, according to the document.

