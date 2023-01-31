US Blacklists 7 Iranian Entities Over Assistance to Russian Military - Commerce Dept.

The United States has blacklisted seven Iranian entities for alleged assistance to Russia's military and defense industrial base, the Department of Commerce announced on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) The United States has blacklisted seven Iranian entities for alleged assistance to Russia's military and defense industrial base, the Department of Commerce announced on Tuesday.

"In this rule, the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) amends the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) by adding seven entities to the Entity List," the document said. "These seven entities, listed under the destination of Iran, have been determined by the U.S. Government to be acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States for contributing to Russia's military and defense industrial base. They are being added to the Entity List with application of the Russia/Belarus-Military End User Foreign Direct Product rule. DATES: This rule is effective on January 31, 2023."

The targeted entities include Design and Manufacturing of Aircraft Engines, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization, Oje Parvaz Mado Nafar Company, Paravar Pars Company, Qods Aviation Industry, and Shahed Aviation Industries.

"These entities are designated by the Departments of State and/or the Treasury pursuant to Executive Order 13382 and other sanctions programs. They are also currently subject to restrictions set forth in part 744 of the EAR, such as those in �� 744.8, 744.12, and 744.14," the Commerce Department explained. "With this rule, these entities are added to the Entity List for contributing to Russia's military and defense industrial base through the production of Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which are being transferred to Russia for use in Ukraine."

Western countries have repeatedly accused Iran of supplying combat drones to Russia for use in Ukraine. Moscow and Tehran reject the allegations.